MS MONICA ALEXANDER of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Questelles died on Sunday April 19th at the age of 83. A Memorial Service takes place on Tuesday, May 12th at 5:00 pm. at the Caribbean Funeral Service, 1152 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY, and for a date to be announced in St. Vincent

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related