Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson is optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic can create new opportunities for the local Agricultural Sector.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Dr. Thompson said there are several crops which are grown locally that can be exported to Countries throughout the Region.

He said this can bring major financial benefits to the Agricultural Sector. However, the opportunity also exist for this country to market its produce as fresh and organic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related