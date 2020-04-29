COAST GUARD DONATIONS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service (SVGCG) has been the beneficiary of two donations recently.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the Coast Guard received a Tractor from the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Commander of the Coast Guard, Brenton Cain said the tractor will be used to aid in deploying and recovering vessels at the Coast Guard Base – mainly for service maintenance and vessel rotation.”

On Monday, April 27, 2020, Captain of Sailing yacht NEMO, Neil Collinger, and crew member, Samantha Barrow, made a generous donation of 500 US dollars towards the Coast Guard Youth Development Summer Program.

Captain Collinger said the donation is a show of gratitude to Acing Lieutenant Commander, Enos Hamlette and his team of Officers from SVG Coast Guard Service for their valiant effort in saving their lives and vessel approximately one month ago in waters of SVG.

Speaking on behalf of the Coast Guard Service, Commander Brenton Cain applauded the donors for their financial contribution towards the Department’s Youth Development Program. He gave the assurance that their donation will go a long way in moulding the youths of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for “life’s high seas”.

