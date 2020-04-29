The Contributions of Workers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be recognized on Friday May 1st, which will be observed as International Workers’ Day.

The COVID-19 Task Force has called on the Vincentian public to specially acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work of Teachers and first responders, during this challenging time of COVID-19.

The Task force said that a good way to recognize and acknowledge this outstanding work, will be to observe several recommendations for May Day Friday, May 1, 2020:

The recommendations include the “STAY SAFE! STAY AT HOME!” practice; Physical distancing by maintaining at least three feet distance between you and others when in the public; as well as the hand hygiene practice.

The Task Force is also urging the use of face masks when traveling in public vehicles and standing in crowded places.

It said these recommendations for limiting close contact and making close contact safe, will go a long way towards reducing the spread of COVID-19. However, the support and cooperation of all citizens are needed in order to minimize any further spread of COVID-19 and to protect all workers.







