MENTAL HEALTH AND COVID-19

Vincentians have been urged to ensure that they are in optimal Mental Health even as the country addresses the physical health issues of COVID 19.

This appeal was made by Counselor at the Mental Health Centre, Elleaka Mathews during NBC’s Face to Face program yesterday morning.

Miss Mathews said they have added Counsellors and Social Workers to the COVID 19 Hotline so people who are experiencing depression and anxiety can call in to receive counselling.

Furthermore, they have observed that many people who are at home are experiencing anxiety and they are working to assist people to adjust while they are at home. She said a person’s mental health is as important as their physical health.

Persons can contact the COVID 19 Hotline at 534-4325.







