MISSING MAN

Police have launched an investigation into the whereabouts of a young man from New Adelphi, Biabou who has been reported missing.

Police said that Jeremy Riley, 32-year-old chauffeur has not been seen since Sunday, April 26. His vehicle was found in Argyle on Tuesday, but Riley has not been located.

Police are therefore asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Riley to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339.

Information can also be relayed to the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or the Biabou Police Station at 1-784-458-0239.

Police Control can be contacted at 1-784-457-1211 and information can be relayed to police stations or any police officer

Police said all information provided will be treated with the strictest of confidence.







