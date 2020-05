MR WINSTON MC CARTHY PETERS better known as GABRIEL and TASH of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Wednesday April 22nd at the age of 54. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 2nd at the Paget Farm Community Centre. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery

