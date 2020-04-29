A National Pandemic Influenza Plan has been developed to guide this Country’s preparedness and response activities to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the document forms part of a National Health Disaster Plan, which was developed since 2014.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Dr. Gonsalves said the plan lays out guiding principles for pandemic influenza preparedness and response.

Prime Minister Gonsalves described the National Pandemic Influenza Plan as a substantive document.







