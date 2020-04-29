SAILORS RETURN

The Management of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is working to ensure that Vincentian Sailors are repatriated within a few weeks.

Prime Minister Dr. Raph Gonsalves said this commitment was given by Vice President of Worldwide Port Operations of Royal Caribbean Cruises Herman Zini, in a letter to the CEO of the SVG Port Authority.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves pointed out that the Cruise Lines have an international responsibility to assist the Sailors to return home. The Prime Minister said the Government will always defend the rights of nationals.







