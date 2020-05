St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the Global Community in observing International Workers Day last Thursday.

International Workers Day, also known as Workers Day or Labour Day, is a celebration of workers that is promoted by the International Labour Movement.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache is urging the Vincentian public to specially acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work of Teachers and first responders, during this challenging time of COVID-19.







