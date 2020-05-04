CAESAR’S FOOD SECURITY

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar said efforts are continuing to reduce the Food Import Bill in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other CARICOM Countries.

Minister Caesar said a COVID-19 Food Security Plan has been developed as CARICOM Countries deepen efforts to reduce the Food Import Bill.

In going forward, Countries will have to redouble their efforts towards increasing the production of food. Minister Caesar said he is pleased to be given the task to chair a Committee to develop a Food Security Plan for the entire CARICOM Region.







