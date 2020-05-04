CAMILLO ASSISTANCE

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said Vulnerable Vincentians who have been impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic can seek financial assistance under the Interim Assistance Benefit program.

Speaking at a Media Conference last wednesday, Minister Gonsalves said this program is available to vulnerable persons as part of the government’s social benefit or poor relief initiative.

He said applications forms can be completed at the Ministry of National Mobilization and will be assessed on a case by case basis.

Minister Gonsalves said persons involved in the informal sector are also eligible for assistance under the program.







