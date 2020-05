Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said economies throughout the Caribbean are expected to contract by up to 16 percent by the end of this year as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Minister was discussing the government’s response to the pandemic during a news conference last Wednesday.

He quoted recent figures from a number of international agencies including the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related