CAMILLO FARMERS

Farmers and agro-processors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to access the assistance packages being made available by the government to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call was made by Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves as he outlined the various measures being put in place within key sectors of the economy.

Minister Gonsalves said the government is placing special emphasis on the development of the agricultural sector during this crisis. However, there are tremendous opportunities for this country to increase its exports of agricultural commodities.







