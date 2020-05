St. Vincent and the Grenadines is increasing its capacity to fight the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said the Ministry has seven pure Ventilators as well as other anesthetic machines, and an order has been placed for an additional 24 Ventilators to add to the existing capacity.

She is encouraging people to strengthen their immune systems as Vitamin D is very important in the fight against COVID 19.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related