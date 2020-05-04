CONTACT CWSA AND WORK CLOSELY

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is appealing to people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to work closely with them to ensure that pipe-borne water is available for everyone.

This appeal was made by Chief Executive Officer of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Garth Saunders as the country continue to experience Water shortage due to a lack of rainfall and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Saunders said in their quest to reduce water wastage they want members of the public to contact the CWSA whenever they encounter broken pipes anywhere around the country.

He further gave the commitment that they will continue to work assiduously to reduce any vulnerabilities on their water distribution system.







