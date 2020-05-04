COVID CASE

Vincentians have been urged to adhere to the public health measures that are in place, to contain and slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This, as the country has recorded its seventeenth positive COVID-19 case according to reports received from the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA.

This case is part of the cluster whose first case was reported on April 21, 2020, and was identified as part of an aggressive contact tracing and testing campaign.

The Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee said there are now nine recovered persons and eight active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Committee is reminding the public about the importance of maintaining the public health measures which include hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing of at least 3-6 feet in public spaces along with the smart use of masks.

A total of 137 individuals have been tested for the virus and there are no pending results.







