CWI AND ENGLAND ON POSITIVE DISCUSSIONS

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that representatives from England and the West Indies, including Test captains, Joe Root and Jason Holder, have been involved in “positive ongoing discussions” about rescheduling their forthcoming series.

The West Indies were due to arrive in the UK this month ahead of a three-Test tour, but that has now been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The English season is currently on hold, with no cricket planned before 1st July, and the ECB working on contingency plans to try and fulfil its international fixtures once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Cricket West Indies’ Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave has previously outlined how the series could be moved to July. That would have involved a clash with The Hundred ball Competition, but the ECB has subsequently put back the launch of its new tournament until 2021.

Any moves to put on Tests behind closed doors will need the approval of the UK government. Meetings with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport were held during last week. The ECB is understood to be taking a lead role in assessing the viability of “bio-secure” venues for the resumption of professional sport.







