Motorists should see a change at the pumps in the price of Gasoline and Diesel effective today.

According to a release issued yesterday, the maximum wholesale price for diesel will be $9.64 per gallon in Areas one to four.

The Low Sulphur Diesel will be sold at $9.63 per gallon and Gasoline $10.71 per gallon.

The Maximum retail price for Diesel is $10. 30 per gallon. Low Sulphur Diesel $10.29 per gallon and $11.47 per gallon for Gasoline.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related