GG HONORARY DEGREE

Former Governor General, the late Sir Frederick Ballantyne has received an Honorary Degree from Upstate Medical University. The University conferred degrees on 419 students during a virtual Ceremony yesterday May 1st.

The virtual ceremony featured messages from several speakers, including pre-recorded remarks from New York Health Commissioner Harold Zucker, who is at the center of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

This year’s honorary degree recipients were Sir Frederick Ballantyne, an Upstate alumnus who was a visionary leader, physician, statesman and humanitarian of St. Vincent for five decades.

The University says Sir Frederick’s various roles have resulted in a remarkable number of health care improvements; public health, medical education, improved access to care, and the philanthropic support for children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The other recipient was Dr. Kirk Adams, president and CEO of the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB). The ABF is a national non-profit serving more than 20 million Americans with visual impairments.







