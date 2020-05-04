MOTOR VEHICLE INSURANCE



The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Vincentians to ensure that all motor vehicles are insured.

This appeal was made by Police Constable Shorn Williams, during an interview with NBC News. Constable Williams said according to the Insurance Act, every vehicle using the Nation’s roads must have insurance to ensure coverage in the eventuality of any accidents.

The Police Officer is also reminding people that once a vehicle is sold and the ownership of that vehicle changes then that vehicle automatically becomes uninsured and the insurance on that vehicle must be renewed.

Constable Williams said Vehicle Insurance is very important because anything can happen while using the roads and motorists might need a cash injection to fix vehicles after an accident or to pay medical bills.







