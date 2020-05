Vincentians have been assured that the National Insurance Services will continue deliver on its mandate to provide a safety net for persons whose livelihoods are disrupted.

The assurance came from Executive Director, Stuart Haynes, as he discussed his organization’s response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local job market.

Mr. Haynes said the NIS is committed to work along with its members to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.







