The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in the process of purchasing 30-thousand Laptops for Students across the country.

This is according to Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, who was speaking at a recent Media Conference at Cabinet Room. He said the Government will receive funding from additional sources to purchase the devices.

Minister Gonsalves said they have been in negotiations with a number of Venders and Suppliers for the purchase of the Tablets.







