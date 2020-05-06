NEMO AND 2020 HURRICANE SEASON

As the start of the Hurricane Season nears, Vincentians are being urged to be vigilant as Weather Officials are predicting an above average Hurricane season this year.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes said Nationals should not wait until June to begin their preparations for the season even as they continue to battle the current Dry Season and COVID -19.

Miss Forbes is also appealing to persons to start taking all the necessary precautions and putting their Family Emergency plans into place.







