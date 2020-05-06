POLICE-PROGRAMMES

The Annual Summer Programs co-ordinated by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have been cancelled for this year.

In a release issued yesterday, the Police Force said the SVG Coast Guard Summer Program, the Police Force Band Summer Program, the Police Youth Clubs Summer Program and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit Summer Outreach Program for 2020 have all been cancelled.

The Police said the decision to call off these programs was taken due to the risks posed by the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to curtail its spread.

The Police Force said the safety of every citizen is paramount, and it therefore considers that it is in the best interest of all to cancel the programs at this time. It urges citizens to be responsible, adhere to the health protocols and stay safe.







