The Valeo Experience has launched a new platform to provide clients with the professional help they need. The Company this week launched a new Mobile App which seeks to provide individuals with easy access to Psychologists through virtual sessions.

Founder of the Valeo Experience, Dr. Jozelle Miller said she is pleased to be realizing another milestone of the Company. Dr. Miller further said the services provided by the Company are very beneficial to the public.







