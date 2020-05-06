WI FAST BOWLING LEGEND HOLDING LATEST

Legendary West Indies fast bowler turned commentator, Jamaican, Michael Holding has heaped criticism on the newly introduced International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championships (WTC) series.

The competition, which was introduced in August of last year, is meant to be the premier championship for Test cricket.

The tournament features nine of the twelve Test-playing Nations, each of whom plays a Test series against six of the other eight teams.

Each series consists of between two and five matches, so although all teams will play six series (three at home and three away), they will not play the same number of Tests.

Each team will be able to score a maximum of 120 points from each series and the two teams with the most points at the end of the league stage will contest the final.

Holding has however taken exception with both the format of the competition and its established points system.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related