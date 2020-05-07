CAMILLO AND GAS PRICES

Vincentians can expect to be paying less for Gas in the near future. That’s according to Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, who made the disclosure during a News Conference last week.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government implemented a reduction in the price of Gas last month and they are working tirelessly to reduce Gas Prices even further.

He said they plan to implement the reduction in Gas prices as soon as they have the correct data on how far global Oil prices have fallen.







