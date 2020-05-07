ECONOMIC GROWTH AND PRYME PROGRAM

The Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises or PRYME programme, Anthony Regisford, said the Government expects PRYME to be the Fuel for Economic Growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Government has allocated 2.4 million dollars towards this program which is being carried out by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), with the objective of encouraging youth to develop their entrepreneurial skills with grants to support their businesses.

The PRYME Program focuses on promoting small and micro enterprises for youth between the ages of 18 and 40 years, while the PRYME Plus program will look at applicants over the age of 40 years old.

Mr. Regisford said the objective of the PRYME Program is to create opportunities for grant funding for young entrepreneurs who have excellent business ideas but might not be able to access funding from traditional financial institutions.



He further said the PRYME Program covers all economic sectors, with the aim of creating economic growth, through the business ideas of the nation’s youths.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related