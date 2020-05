PASTOR AUBREY GIDEON BURNETT better known as PASTOR GIDEON ROBINSON formerly of Murray’s Village died in Toronto, Canada on Thursday April 30th at the age of 88.He was the Founder and Pastor of the Revival Centre church at Murray’s Village and Sister Church at Carapan. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Friday May 8th in Toronto, Canada.







