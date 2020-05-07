ROBBERIES IN LAYOU

Police said they are currently investigating the occurrence of two armed robberies, which occurred at the Layou Playing Field on March 10th, and May 2nd. The Police said both incidents bear the same modus operandi by the assailants.

According to reports, on March 10th, a male resident of Richland Park was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy S10, after communicating with a female who claimed that she was living at Layou. The complainant explained that he had made plans with the female to meet at the playing field at Layou and on his arrival there, he was robbed by two armed masked men at gunpoint.

Then, on May 2nd, two male residents of Campden Park were also robbed at gunpoint of their property valued at over EC$1100 by an unknown assailant. The complainants reported that prior to being robbed, they made plans with a female who identified herself as “Alicia” to meet at the Layou Playing Field where they were eventually robbed.

The Police are advising the public to take note of these occurrences and not to be lured into a situation of a similar nature.

Anyone who has any information that will aid in the investigations can contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at 4561339 or the Officer in charge of the South Western Division at 458-7329 or any Police Officer/Station All information will be treated confidentially.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related