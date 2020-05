MR LENNOX ORLANDO CAMPBELL better known as LENNY and TU-CUM of Top Questelles died on Saturday 25th April at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Sunday 10th May at the Questelles Evangelical Church. The service begins at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.







