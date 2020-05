MS EREASE JAMES of Calder Ridge died on Monday May 4th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 16th at the St. Sylvan Anglican Church. Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Sylvan Anglican Church yard. In adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, twenty five persons mainly family members will be allowed in the church.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related