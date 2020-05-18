COVID-19 RECOVERIES

Fourteen persons have so far recovered from COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, said this follows the receipt of the second negative PCR result for two persons, from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA.

NEMO, said these results were included in a batch of results for 14 samples sent on Wednesday May 13th, to the regional Public Health Lab.

According to NEMO, no new positive COVID-19 cases were reported. This means there are now just three active cases of COVID -19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

All precautionary repeat PCR COVID-19 tests done on six Carnival Cruise Line Crew members, in keeping with the May 13th updated repatriation protocol for crew members, were negative.

Meanwhile, all Carnival Cruise Line Crew members repatriated on May 9th are advised to complete their fourteen days of quarantine.

The public is again being urged to maintain strict hand hygiene, cough etiquette, physical distancing in public spaces, smart use of face-masks, and strict adherence to quarantine and isolation instructions, to support the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







