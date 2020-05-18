E-LEARING CHALLENGES

Efforts are being made to address the challenges being faced here as the Ministry of Education embarks on a National electronic-learning platform to facilitate online teaching.

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince said the measures are intended to ensure that students are not left at a disadvantage from the prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Minister Prince said every effort is being made to overcome these challenges. Minister Prince also expressed gratitude to teachers for their role in facilitating teaching and learning during the pandemic.







