Health Psychologist, Dr. Jozel Miller has urged Vincentians to place greater emphasis on strengthening their family structures. The advice came from, Dr. Miller, on the occasion of International Day of Families, which was observed last Thursday.

She said the day is observed annually on May 15th and reflects the importance which the international community attaches to families. Dr. Miller said the family provides a sense of belonging and security for children.







