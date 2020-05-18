LOCAL DOCTORS AND MEDICAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY

Local Medical Doctors and Pharmacists have been responding positively to opportunities which are emerging in the Medicinal Cannabis Industry.

This follows the approval of legislation for Patient Access to Medical Cannabis, and the publication of the relevant regulations in the Government Gazette.

The International Narcotics Control Board Liaison Officer at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA, Fiona Dennie-Pierre, said the MCA welcomes the involvement of the medical professionals.

Mrs. Dennie-Pierre reminded members of the public that Doctors and Pharmacists who are not authorized by the MCA cannot prescribe or dispense Cannabis for medicinal purposes.







