MINIBUS OPERATORS AND POLICE

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to minibus operators to work along with Police Officers, who will be seeking to ensure that they adhere to the guidelines for transporting during the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

This appeal was made by Sergeant Kenny Jones of the Traffic Department, during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio last Friday.

Sergeant Jones said the Police are checking minibuses, to ensure that they comply with the guidelines. Sergeant Kenny Jones also made an appeal to truck drivers, to ensure that they properly secure material which they are transporting.







