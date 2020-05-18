PRYME PROGRAM PAYMENT

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will this week present financial assistance to the first awardees under the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises {PRYME} Program.

The Government has allocated 2.4 million dollars towards the program, which is being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED).

The PRYME Program focuses on promoting Small and Micro Enterprises, for youth between the ages of 18 and 40 years, while the PRYME-Plus program will target entrepreneurs over the age of 40 years old.

The Program seeks to create opportunities to grant funding for young entrepreneurs who have good business ideas but might not be able to access funding from traditional financial institutions.

The Government will host a ceremony at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room on Tuesday May 19th to make payments. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10am.







