RE-OPENING OF SCHOOLS

The Ministry of Education, National Reconciliation and Information has announced that schools will be re-opened on May 25TH, for all students writing external examinations.

A release from the Ministry said the school day will commence at 9:30am and conclude at 2:30pm. On-line teaching will continue for all other students. The Ministry of Education also said it is collaborating with the Ministry of Transport and Works to assist students commuting to and from school daily.

They reminded all stakeholders of their obligation to help maintain a clean and safe environment for all and urged parents, guardians, teachers, students and other stakeholders to work harmoniously to combat the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.







