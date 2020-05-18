An extensive School Cleaning Exercise is to be undertaken to ensure a safe environment is in place for Teachers and Students.

This is according to Minister of Education St Clair Prince, as he announced plans to re-open schools on May 25th for students who are writing external exams. Speaking on Radio last week, Minister Prince said that funds have already been allocated for this School Cleaning exercise.

The Ministry of Education last week informed Parents, Guardians, Teachers, Students and other Stakeholders that school will be re-opened on May 25, for students writing external examinations.

The school day will commence at 9:30 am and conclude at 2:30 pm. On-line teaching will continue for all other students.

The Ministry of Education is collaborating with the Ministry of Transport and Works to assist students commuting to and from school daily.







