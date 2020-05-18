SVG TO MAKE QUARANTINE FACILITIES AVAILABLE TO GRENADIAN NATIONALS

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines said it will make this country’s quarantine facilities available to Grenadian Nationals who are unable to be repatriated to their home country.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said several Grenadian sailors are among scores of Vincentians onboard the Disney Cruise Lines, who are scheduled to be repatriated this week.

Speaking on radio recently, Dr. Gonsalves said the sailors are unable to be repatriated to Grenada as the country’s borders are closed, but will be accommodated here if the cruise line accepts the cost of quarantine.

Dr. Gonsalves said the decision was taken in accordance with the Caricom Single Market and Economy.







