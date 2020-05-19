CLOSE TO ONE THOUSAND, TWO HUNDRED REGISTERED FOR THE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT PROGRAM

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said as of last week close to one thousand, two hundred people had already registered for the Unemployment Benefit Program being executed by the National Insurance Services (NIS).

The Prime Minister made this statement while speaking on the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio last week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said eight hundred and eight people have also already registered to benefit from another program which has been established to assist those who have lost their jobs in the Hospitality sector.

He also reiterated that the Government is continuing to work to ensure that ALL citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines receive some level of assistance during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is also appealing to employers to work closely with the NIS to ensure that everyone who has lost their jobs receive this assistance in a timely manner.







