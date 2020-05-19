The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce has announced the extension of temporary travel restrictions for non-essential travel of non-citizens and long term residents to the countries of the European Union until June 15th, 2020.

On May 8th, 2020, the European Commission invited the ‘EU+ area’, which includes all Schengen Member States (including Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Romania) and the 4 Schengen Associated States (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) to extend the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU for an additional 30 days, until 15th June

The travel restrictions do not apply to EU citizens, citizens of non-EU Schengen countries and their family members, and non-EU nationals who are long-term residents in the EU for the purpose of returning home.

In addition, the European Commission recommended that Member States should not apply the restrictions to specific categories of travelers with an essential function or need.

These include: essential staff – such as Doctors, Nurses, Healthcare Workers, Researchers and experts helping to cope with the Coronavirus, as well as persons carrying goods; Frontier Workers; and Seasonal Agricultural Workers.







