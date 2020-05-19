MR BRENTFORD ULRIC JONES JR formerly of Calliaqua and Mesopotamia died in Brooklyn, New York on Friday 8th May at the age of 53. There will be a Welcome Home-Gathering at the Amirijet Terminal, AIA to receive the mortal remains of Mr. Brentford Ulric Jones Jr., formerly of Calliaqua and Mesopotamia tomorrow, Wednesday May 20th at.1.00pm, followed by a motorcade organized by his family and friends to his home town of Calliaqua, then to Kingstown. The funeral of the late MR BRENTFORD ULRIC JONES JR formerly of Calliaqua and Mesopotamia will be heard in a Subsequent announcement.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related