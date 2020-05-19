STEPHENSON BUILD STRONGER BONDS IN FAMILIES

Minister responsible for Family Affairs, Frederick Stephenson has appealed to Vincentians to comply with the guidelines set out for their safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to use the opportunity to build stronger bonds within their families.

He made the appeal as he delivered a radio address last Friday May 15th, to observe International Day of Families, with the theme: Families in Development.

Minister Stephenson said although the Covid 19 pandemic has imposed restrictions on movement, it has also presented an opportunity for families to work closer together.







