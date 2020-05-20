SVG ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves said the Government will continue to implement programs to promote a culture of entrepreneurship in the country.

He gave the commitment while speaking at a Ceremony yesterday to present over 600 thousand dollars in grant funding to young Vincentian entrepreneurs under the first phase of the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises {PRYME} Program.

The Finance Minister said this forms an important part of transforming the economy. Minister Gonsalves said the Government will continue to provide the avenues for business start-ups here.

A total of 4.85 million dollars has been allocated to the PRYME program, which seeks to create opportunities for grant funding for young entrepreneurs who have good business ideas but might not be able to access funding from traditional financial institutions.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related