NEW MONTROSE LABOURER SHOT DEAD

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Ohrma Jummo Dallaway, a 40 year old Labourer of New Montrose.

Police said, according to investigations, at about 2a.m last Sunday May 17th, the Police were alerted to a report describing Dallaway’s body lying motionless on the grounds of the Faith Temple Church at New Montrose.

When they responded, they discovered the body with what appeared to be a gunshot wound at the chest area. Dallaway was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death. The Police said they are soliciting information from the public that will aid with the investigation; as well as the arrest and prosecution of the offender(s)

Person with information can contact the Assistant Commissioner in-charge Crime at 456-1339 or the Officer in-charge Criminal Investigations Department at 45-61810; or any Police Officer/Station All information will be treated confidentially.







