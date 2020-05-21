VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE-CRICKET

The inaugural VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket Championship will get going at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex at 8:30 tomorrow morning with three matches.

Six Franchises are competing – Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Botanic Gardens Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers.

Tomorrow morning opening matches will feature Grenadines Divers versus Salt Pond Breakers at 8:30, La Soufriere Hikers against Botanic Gardens Rangers at 10:30, and Dark View Explorers opposing Fort Charlotte Strikers at 12:30 in the afternoon.

The League has been endorsed by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and has received the support of Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who yesterday urged players, officials and fans to follow the guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







