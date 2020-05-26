Chairperson of the Board of Directors of St. Martin Secondary school expresses gratitude to teachers and SAMPASA

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the St. Martins Secondary School Bishop Gerard County, has recognized the hard work of the teachers who have been working diligently to ensure that students receive their education.

Bishop County was delivering remarks at the handing over of Ninety three tablets to the school compliments North American Chapter of the St. Martins Past Students Association SAMPASA.

The Bishop expressed gratitude to all the teachers who go beyond their duty to serve.

Bishop County Also expressed gratitude to the North American chapter of SAMPASA for their timely donation for continued teaching and learning during the Covid -19 pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related